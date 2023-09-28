Admission process rescheduled

PESHAWAR: Owing to the public holiday on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Friday (tomorrow), Islamia College Peshawar has rescheduled the admission process for various courses.
A notification issued here on Wednesday stated that as the college as well as bank would be closed on September 29, therefore, the admission to Humanities (Arts), Darse Nizami/Islamic Theology and Islamia Collegiate School students’ quota, which were scheduled on the same day (September 29), will now be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The candidates and parents are requested to follow the new schedule for the admission, the notification stated.
MARDAN: Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has condemned the...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and the Counter Terrorism-Department officials killed a wanted terrorist in an...
MANSEHRA: The Peshawar High Court Abbottabad circuit bench on Wednesday ordered the deputy attorney general to submit...
MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority on Wednesday discarded over 50,000 liters of...
HANGU: The police and Federal Investigation Agency officials here on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charges of...
PESHAWAR: An elderly trader was kidnapped from the main Saddar Bazaar in Cantt in broad daylight as more incidents of...