Admission process rescheduled

PESHAWAR: Owing to the public holiday on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Friday (tomorrow), Islamia College Peshawar has rescheduled the admission process for various courses.

A notification issued here on Wednesday stated that as the college as well as bank would be closed on September 29, therefore, the admission to Humanities (Arts), Darse Nizami/Islamic Theology and Islamia Collegiate School students’ quota, which were scheduled on the same day (September 29), will now be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The candidates and parents are requested to follow the new schedule for the admission, the notification stated.