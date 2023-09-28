Arresting inflation

The current inflation rate in Pakistan is 28.3 per cent. The citizens are in incessant stress from the relentless increase in prices. Basic amenities are unaffordable now for the majority of the country. The middle classes of Pakistan are now struggling to afford basic necessities. The bills of electricity and gas are skyrocketing, school fees have doubled, and taxes on the minutest of things have increased. Most of Pakistan's populace is deprived of clean drinking water, gas and electricity supply. And yet, they are forced to pay heavy bills each month. Numerous protests have been held by the people in many parts of the country against the utility companies and other related authorities for the suffering they have brought upon the people. The government isn’t paying heed to the nation’s dilemmas, as usual.

The government must take swift action in restricting the rising inflation. Addressing inflation will require sustained efforts from the government and related stakeholders, including implementing measures to control the money supply, investing in infrastructure, improving the supply of goods and services, and stabilizing the currency.

Sukkena Afzal

Karachi