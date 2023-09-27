Nine DCs transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of nine Deputy Commissioners (DCs) on Tuesday. According to the notification Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer, Additional Secretary Home South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DC Multan against a vacant post.

Capt (retd) Shahmeer Iqbal, Additional DG (Housing) LDA, has been transferred and posted as DC Sialkot vice Adnan Mahmood whose services have been placed at the disposal of CM Office for further adjustment.

Mian Usman Ali, Additional Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Education, has been transferred and posted as DC Muzaffargarh against a vacant post. Dr Waqar Ali Khan (awaiting posting) has replaced DC Sheikhupura Sarmed Taimoor who has been directed to report S&GAD for further orders. Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Additional Secretary School Education South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DC Murree against a vacant post, Munawar Abbas Bukhari, Additional DG (UP) LDA, as DC Kot Addu and M Arshad (awaiting posting) as DC Nankana Sahib.