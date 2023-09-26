LAHORE:The Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS) has elected Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal, Professor of Urology, Lahore General Hospital, as new President of Lahore Chapter, for two years in recently held Association’s elections.

Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal secured 102 votes while his competitor Prof Nadeem Bin Nusrat fetched 82 votes. As per results, Dr Shah Jahan won the seat of General Secretary while Dr Nasir Ibrahim will be the Finance Secretary. It is mentionable that for holding this election of the Association, Professor of Urology Dr Safdar Ali Khan performed the duties of the Chief Election Commissioner who also administered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar congratulated the office-bearers on their success.