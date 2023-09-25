Islamabad introduces online procedure for IDPs

Islamabad:Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has introduced a new online applying and verification procedure for International Driving Permits (IDPs) by using City App.

This will make the process more convenient and efficient for residents, who can now apply for IDPs from the comfort of their own homes using the City App, ICT spokesman said. In order to apply for an IDP, residents can simply send their documents through the City App and wait for a message from the District Administration Islamabad. Once they receive the message, they can visit the facilitation center to collect their IDP within 10-15 minutes.

For verifying an IDP, residents can enter the number of their National Identity Card and the Driving Permit Registration Number on the City App. The app will then display whether the IDP is real or fake. The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said that the new online procedure is part of the district administration’s efforts to make government services more accessible and user-friendly.

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of the City App to access a variety of other services online. Benefits of the new online procedure:1) Convenience: Residents can now apply for and verify IDPs from the comfort of their own homes;2) Efficiency: The new procedure is expected to reduce the time it takes residents to obtain an IDP. Transparency: The online verification process will make it easier to identify fake IDPs.

The new online procedure for IDP application and verification is a welcome development that will make the process more convenient and efficient for residents of Islamabad.