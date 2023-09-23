Over Rs3.8m released for cops’ treatment

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the health welfare of the police force is the first priority, for which measures will be continued on a priority basis with the effective use of available resources.

The IG Punjab has released more than Rs3.8 million in connection with the ongoing measures for the health welfare of the force.According to the details, on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr

Usman Anwar, for medical expenditure, funds have been released to officers and personnel of various districts, including Lahore.Constable Tariq Mehmood of Lahore Police, who lost his leg in a traffic accident, was given Rs0.3 million for treatment.

Naseem Bibi, wife of Shaheed Constable Khadim Hussain, was given Rs250,000 for backbone treatment, driver constable Muhammad Abbas was given Rs200,000 for eye surgery, while the remaining amount was given to 17 other police officials for treatment of various ailments.

The committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gada had sent the above-mentioned cases to IG Punjab for release of funds. IGP said that the well-known consultant doctors in the Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh were providing the best treatment facilities to the police personnel and their families on a daily basis.

Agreements have been inked with the best cancer, liver and kidney treatment hospitals, including Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. DrUsman Anwar added that after the health screening of the entire force, vaccination and treatment are continuing without interruption in all the districts of the province.