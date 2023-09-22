Reduce poverty

Pakistan has made insufficient progress in alleviating poverty and reducing economic disparities. The poorest segments, especially in rural areas, lack access to basic needs like health, education, housing, and clean water. Elitist structures have concentrated power and resources in the hands of a small minority. To tackle this, targeted poverty alleviation programmes must be expanded to wider segments.
Progressive taxation, stronger labour protections and cracking down on corrupt practices can create a more equitable economic system. The government should also invest in public services like health, education and social security to uplift poorer populations.
Unzur Naveed
Karachi
The ICC Cricket World Cup will kick off on October 5, 2023 in India. The announcement of our official squad for the...
The IMF managing director has, yet again, exhorted our leaders to tax the rich and give relief to the poor.I would...
Karachi is grappling with numerous challenges. Chief among them is the flagrant disregard for traffic rules, which...
One of my friends recently shared a humorous post about the rising petroleum prices. In it, the tonga association...
This letter refers to the news report ‘After only one-day stay in Lahore…: Shehbaz dashes to London with...
The new Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has taken bold, confident and dignified steps for the success and...