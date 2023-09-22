Reduce poverty

Pakistan has made insufficient progress in alleviating poverty and reducing economic disparities. The poorest segments, especially in rural areas, lack access to basic needs like health, education, housing, and clean water. Elitist structures have concentrated power and resources in the hands of a small minority. To tackle this, targeted poverty alleviation programmes must be expanded to wider segments.

Progressive taxation, stronger labour protections and cracking down on corrupt practices can create a more equitable economic system. The government should also invest in public services like health, education and social security to uplift poorer populations.

Unzur Naveed

Karachi