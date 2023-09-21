Health disparity

Every region needs an adequate number of cancer hospitals in order to meet the healthcare needs of its people. Unfortunately, there is a lack of such hospitals in Balochistan, forcing cancer patients from the province to travel to cities like Karachi in order to get treatment. Cancer treatment is already difficult and expensive enough without extra travel requirements.
This issue highlights the negligence of the health authorities. The government needs to facilitate the building of more cancer hospitals in Balochistan in order to address this problem.
Abdul Qadir Baloch
Turbat
