US reduces visa wait time for Pakistanis. travelobiz.com

ISLAMABAD: Washington has minimized the wait time for the most sought-after American visas for Pakistani nationals willing to travel to the United States, the country’s embassy said in an official statement on Tuesday.

“Demand for US visas is the highest it has ever been. We are processing more visa applications than ever before and are working hard to bring down visa appointment wait times,” the communique read.

It also said that there were three ways announced by the US mission to Pakistan in which the embassy is working to meet the unprecedented demand. “First, we have expedited thousands of non-immigrant visa appointments. More than ten thousand Pakistani visa applicants originally scheduled for 2024 at the US Consulate General in Karachi are receiving notice that their appointments have been rescheduled in 2023, some as early as next week.”

Those who have a visa appointment in the next few months at the US Consulate General in Karachi should check their e-mail and log in to their account at the website, ustraveldocs.com/pk, to confirm their expedited appointment time.

“Second, to create added flexibility for Pakistani travellers, visa applicants can re-book appointments at either the Consulate General in Karachi or the US Embassy in Islamabad — whichever works best for them. Our hope is that this will allow applicants more freedom and flexibility to find a convenient date, time, and location.”

The third way the US embassy is trying to lessen the visa wait time is that the US Consulate General in Karachi will begin accepting new interview waiver applications from September 25 for some applicants who have previously been issued US visas.

“Applicants can check ustraveldocs.com/pk to determine whether they are eligible, print out a confirmation letter, and submit their application materials to a drop box without the need for an appointment,” it stated.

Moreover, the US Embassy in Islamabad is already accepting interview waiver applications for qualified applicants. “Our goal is to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States as quickly and efficiently as possible — because we know how important it is to stay connected with family, to strengthen business ties, study, and make cultural connections with the United States,” the statement further added.

The citizens intending to travel to the US can visit ustraveldocs.com/pk or reach out to the Non-Immigrant Visa Call Centre for help at +92-21-111-234-111, to know any further details.