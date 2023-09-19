Rind assures crime reporters of resolving their issues

A 10-member delegation of the Crime Reporters Association (CRA) called on city police chief Khadim Hussain Rind at the Karachi Police Office on Monday. Officials said the CRA members congratulated Rind on being appointed the Karachi Addl IGP, and presented him a flower bouquet.

The CRA delegation and the city police chief discussed the law and order measures being taken in the city. The delegation also apprised Rind of the crime reporters’ problems. The police chief made the assurance of taking all possible measures to resolve them.

On the CRA’s written complaints, Rind immediately directed the Admin ADIG to resolve the issues immediately. The police chief also directed other senior officers to ensure full cooperation with journalists and other media workers.

The Addl IGP highlighted the important measures being taken against street crime and other criminal activities. The CRA members assured Rind of cooperation, for which the police chief thanked them.

The CRA delegation included its President Kashif Hashmi, General Secretary Rehan Chishti, and members Fayyaz Younus, Faizan Jalis, Akram Qureshi, Saulat Jafri, Bilal Khan, Azfar Waqas and Asad Ali.