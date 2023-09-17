NAB shouldn’t be used to target parties: Kundi

This photograph posted on August 8, 2023 shows the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Faisal Karim Kundi speaking at a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan. — Facebook/Faisal Karim Kundi

LAHORE: Faisal Karim Kundi, the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party, said on Saturday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should not be used for political purposes or to dismantle political parties.

Addressing a presser here, he said that during the PPP’s governance, there were no political prisoners, and all the political parties were welcome in Sindh. Kundi indicated plans for an election alliance in Punjab.

Kundi revealed that PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) had tasked Asif Ali Zardari with engaging with other political parties, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would remain in Lahore for the next few days.

Kundi expressed strong opposition to the rising petroleum products prices, anticipating an increased burden of inflation on the public. He highlighted that the recent Supreme Court decision had a close vote and called for justice from the judiciary. Responding to a question, Kundi said that there was no reason to delay the election, asserting that the PPP didn’t require anyone’s support. He urged the election commission to announce the date promptly, allowing discussions on the law and Constitution.

Nadeem Afzal Chan expressed distrust in the accountability process, rejecting Saifur Rehman and Javed Iqbal’s roles. He urged respect for the vote and maintained that democracy had been granted, seeking a level playing field for all political parties. He asserted that allies could support the government but not necessarily be ideological allies, crediting PPP’s chairman for the formation of previous PMLN government.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party officially initiated its election campaign with a vibrant public rally held in the NA-127 constituency on Saturday.

Leading the rally were PPP’s prominent figures, Shazia Marri and social media coordinator Qasim Gillani, with PPP’s NA-127 candidate, Faisal Mir, serving as the event’s organiser.

Qasim Gillani received an enthusiastic welcome upon arriving at the FGA Ground, Bihar Colony, accompanied by Shazia Marri, Faisal Mir, Ayesha, and other local PPP leaders. The occasion also featured an oath-taking ceremony for PPP office-bearers.

Two new election songs were introduced during the gathering, with Shazia Marri, Faisal Mir, Qasim Gillani, and Ayesha Chaudhary delivering spirited performances.

In her address, former federal minister Shazia Marri said the PPP has a history of making sacrifices for democracy, underlining the party’s readiness for the upcoming election. She urged immediate announcement of election date, stressing the importance of upholding democratic processes and continuity in the country.

Shazia Marri said that Faisal Mir had already commenced election preparations. She expressed plans to replicate these efforts in more Punjab constituencies, forming workers’ committees, and providing training to ensure voters reach the polling stations and safeguard their votes.

Qasim Gillani, standing in solidarity with the Christian community, said that Pakistan would transform into the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He congratulated Faisal Mir and highlighted PPP’s diverse membership, spanning farmers, workers, business community, traders, and more. He encouraged party workers to utilise PPP’s digital platforms.

Faisal Mir affirmed Bhutto’s enduring significance and warned against any criticism of Bhutto. He criticised the PMLN leadership, associating it with General Ziaul Haq, and asserted that Nawaz Sharif’s political influence had waned.