Freelance hurdles

The current cost of living crisis becomes much more manageable even if only one family member is freelancing for an international contractor. However, instead of utilizing this opportunity to remotely outsource its skilled population, Pakistan is falling behind due to some major shortcomings. Electricity cuts severely impact freelancer’s ability to work productively. Electricity is vital for remote work as you need a stable and consistent WiFi connection as well as power for charging appliances. Moreover, even if freelancers adapt to the routine power cuts, often there are unscheduled cuts which inhibit freelancer’s ability to complete their projects on time and build a strong profile in the digital industry.

Pakistan also lacks digital payment methods that are used by contractors world-wide. Thus, Pakistani freelancers have to use alternative payment methods that often charge higher fees and a lower conversion rate. Contractors themselves become hesitant to hire individuals who do not have easy payment options in place.

Jayesha Jamshed

Lahore