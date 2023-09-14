Launching of Pakistan Navy’s PNS Hunain held in Romania

BUCHAREST: The launching ceremony of the state-of-the-art Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Hunain (Design), being built for the Pakistan Navy, was held at M/s Damen Shipyard Galati, Romania.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted the importance of maritime security under the prevailing conventional and non-conventional maritime threats to energy and trade highways passing through the Indian Ocean Region. In this context, he underscored that the Pakistan Navy has tremendous contribution in successfully providing a secure sea environment for maritime trade since 2004. The Admiral expressed his confidence that induction of these multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, and sensors suite, will further strengthen the combat capability of the PN Fleet in safeguarding maritime frontiers while ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean, especially in the Arabian Sea.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also commended the professionalism and dedication of DAMEN Shipyard in putting steel into a warship in a short span of time, while underscoring the trust and confidence of the Pakistan Navy in M/s DAMEN. M/s DAMEN has earned this trust after induction and good performance of the first batch of OPVs, i.e., PNS YARMOOK and PNS TABUK in Pakistan Navy. The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from the Romanian Government and Navy, Pakistan Navy, M/s DAMEN and notables from the Pakistani community in Romania.