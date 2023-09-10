KATI, xcitium join hands

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has joined hands with the international cyber security giant, xcitium, and their Pakistani partner, Aqua Orange Pakistan to bolster the Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan.

An agreement was signed by KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman, and xcitium Vice President Terry Stuart. Caretaker Finance Minister of Sindh Younus Dagha, and Aqua Orange CEO Shahan Farid attended the ceremony.

KATI president emphasised the indispensable role of cyber security in the modern IT landscape, asserting that the IT industry remains incomplete without robust cyber security measures.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with xcitium, highlighting their status as the world’s largest cyber security services provider.

He noted that the partnership aims not only to provide KATI members with world-class cyber security services, but also to foster the growth of the sector in Pakistan by offering cyber security training opportunities to the youth.

Rehman drew attention to the rapid development of the IT industry, coinciding with an increasing prevalence of hackers and dark websites seeking to exploit data. He cited past incidents of bank website breaches, which prompted banks to strengthen their cyber security measures.

Xcitium Vice President Terry Stuart said KATI was the first industrial zone in Pakistan to recognise and prioritise cyber security for its members. He expressed hope that other industrial areas would follow suit.