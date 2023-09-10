FBR decides to launch crackdown on tax evasion

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) building can be seen. — Twitter/@FBRSpokesperson

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch a countrywide crackdown on tax evasion.

According to a report on Saturday, the taxation authority has prepared a list of 11,000 persons from major cities, including Lahore and Karachi. The sources said the list included industrialists, mill owners, traders, property dealers and wholesalers. The grip will be tightened against tax defaulters and they will also be arrested, sources said.

The FBR’s list of tax evaders included people from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan. “We have substantial evidence against tax defaulters,” the FBR sources said.

They have to produce documents within one week after tax notice, FBR sources added.

A global market research firm, in a survey report in June, disclosed a staggering Rs956 billion tax evasion in Pakistan. Ipsos, the third largest market research firm in the world made the sensational disclosure after its survey of five industrial sectors, including real estate, tea, cigarette, tyres, oil and pharmaceutical sectors.