Defence Day celebrated

Islamabad:The date of September 6 marks the day in 1965 when Indian troops crossed the international border to launch an attack on Pakistan and was repulsed by the Pakistan Army despite its smaller size and fewer armaments.

All Pakistanis celebrate it as a national day to commemorate the sacrifices made by Pakistani soldiers in defending Pakistan’s borders. In remembrance of this auspicious day, Defence Day was celebrated at Islamabad Model College, F-6/2 to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistani nation and Army.

Along with the chief guest Minister of Federal Education & Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, Director General FDE Amjad Ahmed, Principal college Prof Aliya Durrni Director colleges Mohammad Irfan khan were present.

Madad Ali Sindhi, while addressing the audience said that youth of Pakistan is sentient, alert, and cognizant because of having a profound affinity and adherence with their country and religion.

In recent centralised exams our student stood 2nd and the institute got the highest GPA among all other institutes. At SSC and HSSC level as well, IMCG, F-6/2 scored highest GPA among all other model colleges.