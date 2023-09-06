We’ve had enough

The residents of Kashmore have staged a sit-in protest over the past few days against the rise in abductions threatening the people of the area, including members of the Hindu minority. Sindh has long been the epicenter for kidnapping for ransom, particularly the upper areas of the province.
The police have failed to tackle the armed gangs responsible for this crime and the frustrated people have no option left but to stage protests and demand the safe release of their missing loved ones. These protests are a good omen for Sindh as it shows people are willing to take the initiative to secure their rights and not just rely on the political bigwigs.
Musrat Noorani
Kashmore
This past Sunday , I heard the sad news that Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan had passed away. I had known Justice Chohan for...
Our self-professed democrats appear to be buoyed by the PPP’s change of heart on election dates. It is an old habit...
The only way to mend the fractured economy is to curb corruption. Without enforcing strict anti-corruption laws, the...
The consequences of climate change are apparent in southern Punjab where the cotton crop, once the pride of the...
Contrary to their promises, none of our major political parties has been able to resolve the loadshedding problem. Our...
The current state of Pakistan’s economy has left many of its citizens facing severe hardships. The issue at hand,...