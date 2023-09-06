We’ve had enough

The residents of Kashmore have staged a sit-in protest over the past few days against the rise in abductions threatening the people of the area, including members of the Hindu minority. Sindh has long been the epicenter for kidnapping for ransom, particularly the upper areas of the province.

The police have failed to tackle the armed gangs responsible for this crime and the frustrated people have no option left but to stage protests and demand the safe release of their missing loved ones. These protests are a good omen for Sindh as it shows people are willing to take the initiative to secure their rights and not just rely on the political bigwigs.

Musrat Noorani

Kashmore