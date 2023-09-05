SC hears NAB amendments case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear today (Tuesday) the petition of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging the amendments made by the previous coalition government in NAB law.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the PTI chairman petition today.
On last hearing, the counsel for PTI Chairman Khwaja Haris and Makhdom Ali Khan, counsel for federal government had concluded their arguments. Attorney General Mansoor Usman will commence his arguments today (Tuesday) after which it is likely that the court will reserve the verdict after conducting some 53 hearings in this case for the last one year.
ISLAMABAD: PMLN senior leader Khawaja Asif on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif was due to return in September but in...
In rupee, cost has gone up from Rs32.2bn to Rs64bn and then to Rs110bn and now it escalated to Rs513.16bn
Chasing a DLS revised target of 145 in 23 overs after rain interruption, India reached home with 17 balls to spare in...
“Impugned judgment is, therefore, set-aside and with leave of this court the petition is converted into appeal and...
"PDM’s poor style of govt destroyed economy, growing at the rate of 6%, in just 16 months," he says
The area under sugarcane cultivation at that time was estimated at 200,000 hectares