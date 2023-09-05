SC hears NAB amendments case today

Image showing the Supreme Court of Pakistan's building in Islamabad. — Supreme Court's website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear today (Tuesday) the petition of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging the amendments made by the previous coalition government in NAB law.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will hear the PTI chairman petition today.

On last hearing, the counsel for PTI Chairman Khwaja Haris and Makhdom Ali Khan, counsel for federal government had concluded their arguments. Attorney General Mansoor Usman will commence his arguments today (Tuesday) after which it is likely that the court will reserve the verdict after conducting some 53 hearings in this case for the last one year.