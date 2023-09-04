PPP not to make alliance with any party: Khuhro

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said that the PPP would not form any electoral alliance with any party including the PMLN.

Talking to media in Thatta on Sunday, Nisar Khuhro said that the PPP would contest the general elections from its platform.

“Presidential system cannot be brought in the country in the presence of the constitution, If you have the courage to break the constitution, bring the presidential system,” he asserted.

He said that in every election, alliances were made against the PPP but these could not dent PPP popularity.

The president of PPP Sindh further said that the unification of the opposition parties against PPP is the admission of defeat before the elections.

He said that Caretaker government does not even think of ruling for 2 years, if wished there will be a strong reaction from the public, While he said that Caretaker government cannot rule for a long time it would be unconstitutional.

Nisar Khuhro said that the People’s Party is not against accountability, If there is a case against someone, it should be proved in court.

He reiterated upon PPP workers to prepare for general elections, constitutional elections should be held in 90 days.

When the seats are not increased in delimitation, then why so much time is being wasted in the process of delimitation.

The president of PPP Sindh further said that the elections should be held in the constitutional period, after which the people’s elected government will to serve to the People.

MQM and GDA are against employment and they do not want the people in employment, both are anti employment.

He said that the caretaker government has also proved unable to control inflation. Imran Khan’s government’s violation of the agreement with the IMF has put a burden on the country’s economy.