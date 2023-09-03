Iran guards seize ship smuggling fuel in Gulf

TEHRAN: Naval forces of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship “carrying smuggled fuel” in the Gulf and arrested four crew members, local media reported Saturday.
“More than 50,000 litres (13,000 gallons) of smuggled fuel were discovered” on board on the ship, Fars news agency quoted the chief justice of the coastal Hormozgan province, Mojtaba Ghahramani, as saying.
He said the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps navy had “confiscated” the ship and “arrested four people” during the operation. Neither the origin of the ship nor the date of the operation were immediately disclosed.
Ghahramani said the fuel would be redirected to the country’s “legal distribution network”.
The United States military has in recent weeks beefed up its presence in the Gulf after accusing Iran of seizing or attempting to take ships in the vital waterway. On July 6, the US Navy said the Guards seized a commercial vessel in the Gulf, a day after it accused Iranian forces of two similar attempts off the coast of Oman. Iran later said the vessel seized in the Gulf was carrying “more than one million litres (220,000 gallons) of smuggled fuel”.
Bazoum, French ally had stoked hopes of stability in troubled country, was detained on July 26 by members of his guard
One of drivers was believed to have fallen asleep at wheel, same source said, citing accounts of witnesses
Prime Minister Kakar will address the World Body on 22nd and return home the same day
Imaan had been placed under 14-day judicial custody by the ATC a day before her bail was granted
He says those responsible for current situation had also been using issue for political point-scoring in wake of...
Ministry cited officers policing gender-critical views on social media, their conduct at political marches and some...