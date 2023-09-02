Have mercy

Despite ongoing protests against inflated electricity bills, the nation has been hit by a double-whammy in the form of increases in petrol and diesel prices. Petrol prices have been raised by Rs14.91 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs18.44 per litre.
The increase brings the price of petrol to Rs305.36 and diesel to Rs311.84 per litre. I would request the authorities to reverse their decision if they want their people to have a better life.
Amir Yasin
Turbat
