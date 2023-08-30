Held Kashmir may hold Miss World contest

This image shows Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska (C) and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty (L) riding a boat in the Dal Lake in Srinagar. — AFP

NEW DELHI: Miss World beauty contest organisers say they are considering holding the pageant in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as part of a month-long series of events across India.

Control of the Muslim-majority territory is split between India and Pakistan, both of which claim it in full but administer separate portions, divided by the Line of Control.

For decades, an insurgency seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan — and military operations to crush that movement — have seen tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels killed.

But India is now promoting tourism in the region — home to spectacular mountain scenery — and more than a million Indian citizens visited last year.

Miss World Organisation chair Julia Morley said that India will host a month-long series of events for the annual international beauty pageant from November to December, with hopes to host part of the schedule in held Kashmir.

“This is a blessed place for tourism,” Morley told reporters while on a visit to Srinagar on Monday, the region’s main city.

In a later statement issued on Tuesday, Jamil Saidi, chairman of Indian event organisation company PME Entertainment, said the location of the final contest had not been decided.

“The venue for the finale is to be finalised and will be announced officially at a later date”, Saidi said, adding that the official schedule on events across India had not been decided.

Miss World organisers say the contest “celebrates the beauty, intellect, and humanitarian efforts of women”.

Competitors will take part in “talent showcases, sports challenges and charitable initiatives” to shortlist participants before the grand finale in December, the organisation said.

The pageant has in the past sparked protests from critics who say it perpetuates.