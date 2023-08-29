Interloop case study launched

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) jointly unveiled a significant initiative through a gong ceremony, introducing a case study on the remarkable trajectory of Interloop Limited. This case study, conducted by the PBC, aims to spotlight Interloop’s impressive journey as a prominent textile composite company.

PSX Managing Director and CEO Farrukh H Khan said the Interloop Limited case study serves as a valuable resource to share insights into the company’s successful evolution into a global business powerhouse. “As the largest private sector IPO in Pakistan’s history and the leading textile composite company by market capitalisation on PSX, Interloop’s growth story is truly inspiring,” he said.

This endeavour not only highlights the company’s achievements, but also underscores the importance of nurturing an organisational culture that fosters sustainable success, he added.

Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik highlighted the significance of the case study in enhancing business practices across industries.