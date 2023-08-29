Interloop case study launched

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) jointly unveiled a significant initiative through a gong ceremony, introducing a case study on the remarkable trajectory of Interloop Limited. This case study, conducted by the PBC, aims to spotlight Interloop’s impressive journey as a prominent textile composite company.
PSX Managing Director and CEO Farrukh H Khan said the Interloop Limited case study serves as a valuable resource to share insights into the company’s successful evolution into a global business powerhouse. “As the largest private sector IPO in Pakistan’s history and the leading textile composite company by market capitalisation on PSX, Interloop’s growth story is truly inspiring,” he said.
This endeavour not only highlights the company’s achievements, but also underscores the importance of nurturing an organisational culture that fosters sustainable success, he added.
Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik highlighted the significance of the case study in enhancing business practices across industries.
KARACHI: Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments has launched the Visa Ready To Launch programme, giving...
KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf has appealed the caretaker prime...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,500/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
In the intricate realm of global economies, money is far more than a medium of exchange—it embodies trust. The very...
LAHORE: Cosmetic measures, such as the withdrawal of free electricity facility of government employees, while...
Lahore: The Bank of Punjab has appointed KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. as its consultant to undertake a comprehensive study...