Two cops martyred in Lakki attack

PESHAWAR: Two cops were martyred and three others injured in an attack on a police patrolling van in the Lakki Marwat district Monday evening. Reports said the armed attackers opened fire on a police patrolling van near the Paizu Bypass in the evening.
Two Elite Force constables, Bashir Rahman and Saif Ali, were martyred in the attack while three policemen, Inamullah, Imdadullah and Ismat, were wounded in the terror act. The injured cops were shifted to the local hospital and a search operation was launched subsequently. District Police Officer Tariq Habib led the search in the vicinity. Police have come under attacks in the Lakki Marwat in the last couple of years.
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet Monday approved the continuation of ban on the export...
ISLAMABAD: With the exchange rate impact of Rs12 by virtue of the increasing US dollar’s value from August 16, 2023,...
BAHAWALPUR: Flash flood has wreaked havoc in river belt of Sutlej River after flood water entered rural areas,...
Sources in FO say ECP already stated unequivocally that there are no plans to postpone the elections
The protesting power consumers set bills on fire to express their anger against high tariff
On Sunday also 10 to 15 percent additional charge has been imposed on fixed line internet users in Pakistan