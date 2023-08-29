Two cops martyred in Lakki attack

Armed security forces personnel seen in this undated image. — ISPR

PESHAWAR: Two cops were martyred and three others injured in an attack on a police patrolling van in the Lakki Marwat district Monday evening. Reports said the armed attackers opened fire on a police patrolling van near the Paizu Bypass in the evening.

Two Elite Force constables, Bashir Rahman and Saif Ali, were martyred in the attack while three policemen, Inamullah, Imdadullah and Ismat, were wounded in the terror act. The injured cops were shifted to the local hospital and a search operation was launched subsequently. District Police Officer Tariq Habib led the search in the vicinity. Police have come under attacks in the Lakki Marwat in the last couple of years.