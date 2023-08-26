ISLAMABAD: Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain Friday extended the physical remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to three days in the cipher case.

The cipher reportedly went missing from the custody of ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

The court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present Qureshi before it on August 28.

Qureshi was brought to the court after completion of four-day physical remand (granted on August 21) and sought a nine-day physical remand for further investigation. The judge was conducting in-camera hearing of the case.

Qureshi was produced at the Judicial Complex heavily secured by the Frontier Corps and Islamabad Police.

The PTI senior leader was represented by his counsel Shoaib Shaheen, who opposed his physical remand by the FIA.

Special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi sought a nine-day remand of the PTI leader; however, the judge remanded Qureshi into the FIA’s custody for three days.

According to a report by The News, the trial of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his deputy Qureshi in the cipher case, under the Official Secrets Act, is expected to start within a fortnight. Official sources said the FIA was trying to complete the challan by next week for initiation of trial in the recently-formed special court.