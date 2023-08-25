 
Friday August 25, 2023
Lahore

Dr Ijaz honoured

By Our Correspondent
August 25, 2023

LAHORE:Physiotherapy Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Thursday organised a ceremony to honour Dr Ijaz Ahmed Barq on the completion of his PhD. Senior doctors and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony and congratulated Dr Ijaz on the completion of his PhD and expressed good wishes for his future career. They hoped that Dr Ijaz will continue his leadership role and guide the juniors in the future.