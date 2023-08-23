Outstanding result

Islamabad: Continuing a legacy of excellence, Roots Millennium Education Group and Future World Schools & Colleges achieved remarkable academic success in the Cambridge Assessment International Education CAIE Examinations 2023.

This resounding achievement stands as a testament to Roots Millennium Education 35-year journey of academic excellence and quality education.Millennials, with their exceptional performance and persistent hard work, have once again secured remarkable results in the IGCSE and A Level May – June 2023 Series. This achievement not only adds another accolade to The Millennium Education repertoire but also showcases the unwavering commitment of the school community and teaching fraternity to effective teaching and learning.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, CEO of The Millennium Education Group, congratulated all the learners on these significant achievements and urged them to continue pushing boundaries for a brighter future. He emphasised that dedication and learning yield excellent outcomes, affirming our stance as one of Pakistan’s best private schools & colleges, committed to holistic growth. These remarkable IGCSE and A Level result are indicative of our learners’ readiness for Higher Education

Erum Atif, Director Teaching and Learning at The Millennium Education Group extended her heartfelt cong­ra­tulations to young talented learners. She highlighted the transformative power of education, stating, “School is not just a place to earn good grades; it’s a realm where the journey of self-discovery and personal growth unfolds.” As true trailblazers, The Millennium Education Group extends heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the learners, teaching faculty, and parental community for their future endeavours.