‘Sugar smuggling needs to be curbed’

LAHORE:The Cane Commissioner Punjab has sounded the alarm about the possibility of sugar shortage due to smuggling. In a letter to administration of border districts, Cane Commissioner said the transportation of sugar stocks should be strictly monitored as fear rife about stock depletion at end of season due to sugar smuggling. The administration of Rajanpur, DG Khan Mianwali and Rahim Yar Khan have been asked to be vigilant about unauthorised movement of sugar out of province.