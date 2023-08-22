Another PTI lawyer handed over to military for trial, LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government Monday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that it had handed over another lawyer, affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to the military authorities for his trial under the Army Act in the corps commander house attack case.

Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang told the court that Advocate Haider Majeed, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in the FIR 96/2023, registered by Sarwar Road police regarding the corps commander house attack on May 9, was arrested along with Barrister Hassaan Niazi, a nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, from Abbottabad few days ago.

The AAG submitted a police report before the court, hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by Haider’s father Muhammad Majeed, revealing that both lawyers had been declared POs in the case. The report said the army had requested the police to hand over Haider’s custody, as he had been found involved in offences under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, read with sections 2(1) (d) and 59(4) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad adjourned hearing of the habeas corpus petition till Tuesday (today) for further arguments.

Last week, the government had informed the high court that Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi had been handed over to the military for trial over his alleged involvement in the attack on the Lahore corps commander’s house on May 9. Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, the father of Hassaan, had filed a habeas corpus petition.