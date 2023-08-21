Kidnapping gang busted

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police dismantled a kidnapping gang in the Badaber area on Sunday. An official said that an operation was conducted in Mashokhel, under Deputy Superintendent of Police Ziaullah and Station House Officer Nasir Khattak.During the operation, four alleged kidnappers identified as Manzoor, Masood, Arshad and Alamzeb were arrested. The accused were said to be involved in kidnapping Ameen Khan for ransom.