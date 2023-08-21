IBA holds four-day orientation for first time

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) organised the IBA Orientation Gala (OGala ’23) from August 16 till August 19 to welcome the incoming batch of 2023.

According to a statement issued by the institute, it was the first time in the IBA’s history that a four-day orientation was organised. Around 1,600 people, including the new students and their parents, faculty members, staff and alumni, attended the event.

Welcoming the new students, IBA Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi said, “Welcome to a new world, one full of excitement, curiosity, and joy. The best four years of your life lie in front of you - make the most of this opportunity. While you study and learn, don't forget to enjoy yourself! Fortunately, at the IBA, there are far too many extracurricular activities to distract students from their studies.”

Shedding light on the purpose of the event, Dean Student Affairs Maheen Ghauri shared that the aim of the OGala was to welcome the students and let them explore both the main and city campuses through campus tours, meet the faculty and staff, and discover student support services and resources.

Orientation sessions were conducted by the School of Business Studies, School of Mathematics and Computer Science (SMCS), and School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS). The IBA Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) also participated in the OGala ‘23 and organised the launch of iShop, a student-owned IBA merchandise shop.