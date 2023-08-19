Pakistan, China sign MoU to establish technology transfer centre

Islamabad: China and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish China-South Asia Technology Transfer Centre-Sub Centre in Pakistan.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said that the Sub Centre would help strengthen bilateral technology transfer, enhance cooperation among enterprises, research institutes, and universities, as well as support cooperation in the pursuit of science, technology, and innovation (STI) for sustainable development under Belt and Road Initiative between the two countries, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. Addressing the 3rd China-Pakistan technology transfer matchmaking workshop in Kunming, he said that Pakistan and China are now focusing on STI cooperation in areas of information technology and other emerging technologies, advanced and new materials, green transportation, renewable energy technologies, digital economy, smart cities, minerals and natural resources, biotechnology and modern agriculture.

“The two countries have now included STI in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for high quality and sustainable development of CPEC. Pakistan has recently established Special Technology Zones Authority to build a knowledge ecosystem for entrepreneurial, innovative, and tech-driven Pakistan,” he said.

“I hope that the discussions and interaction being held today in the B2B matchmaking will enable the parties to propose a clear roadmap for developing cooperation for technology transfer in priority areas” the ambassador mentioned.

Haque said he visited over 40 cities and headquarters of over 100 companies. In every city and within the halls of each company that he visited, the emphasis and focus on research and development was palpable.

China’s global leadership in cutting-edge technologies such as high-speed rail networks, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, 5G, solar technology, data storage, and e-commerce is a testament to its dedication for bringing constant improvement in the lives and living standards of its people, he added.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor at Pakistani Embassy in Beijing said that the MOU will connect the private sector of the two countries, the government R&D centers, and the universities of the two countries for technology transfers and enhance cooperation in STI.

It is to be noted the 3rd China - Pakistan technology transfer matchmaking workshop with the theme of “Connecting STI Resources to Empower High-Quality Development of CPEC” was held on the sidelines of the 7th China-South Asia Expo which kicked off on Wednesday in Kunming, Southwest China’s Yunnan province.