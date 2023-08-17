 
Thursday August 17, 2023
Lahore

Four robbers arrested

By Our Correspondent
August 17, 2023

CIA City police have arrested four members of a robbers’ gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ramzan alias Jaan, Nauman Moazam, Muhammad Yousaf and Shahbaz. Cash, watches, mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons were recovered from them. The suspects would conduct bids on main roads. They have confessed committing many bids.