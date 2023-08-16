Empathetic ear

Often the inability of young people to talk about their bottled-up feelings to the right person who can give timely and correct advice, makes them take extreme steps. Teachers and parents should be trained to spot in students the warning signs of depression like lack of enthusiasm, sudden withdrawal from friends, their falling grades, and low self-esteem and must listen to their fears and anxieties.

Parents should identify the natural flair of children and allow them to pursue that, instead of pushing them to do things they dislike and try to live their unrealized dreams through their children.

TS Karthik

Chennai

India