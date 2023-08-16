Empathetic ear

Often the inability of young people to talk about their bottled-up feelings to the right person who can give timely and correct advice, makes them take extreme steps. Teachers and parents should be trained to spot in students the warning signs of depression like lack of enthusiasm, sudden withdrawal from friends, their falling grades, and low self-esteem and must listen to their fears and anxieties.
Parents should identify the natural flair of children and allow them to pursue that, instead of pushing them to do things they dislike and try to live their unrealized dreams through their children.
TS Karthik
Chennai
India
On Monday , most Pakistanis celebrated Independence Day with fervour. But my heart was filled with sorrow and despair....
The brutal murder of a Sukkur-based journalist highlights the disappointing law and order situation in the city....
That a senator from Balochistan has become the caretaker prime minister of the country is a welcome step. The move...
A famous tourist spot, Gorakh Hills, is located in the Kirthar Mountains, a few kilometres away from Dadu, Sindh. The...
Due to the unavailability of many life-saving medicines in the country, patients are forced to buy them from the black...
I am a 79-year-old pensioner and have investments in a pension benefit account in National Savings. I have to send...