Malik Tanveer quits PTI

LAHORE:Malik Muhammad Tanveer Younas, former ticket holder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Union Council 52 has announced quitting PTI.
In a statement issued on Monday, Malik Tanveer stated that he was highly disappointed over the May 9 incidents which tarnished the image of Pakistan in the entire world. He said as a Pakistani, he feels proud of country's armed institution who had always defended Pakistan border and honour. He added under the prevailing circumstances, he would not continue to be the part of PTI and not also take part in any political activity.
