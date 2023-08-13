‘Talent emerging from PM Youth Talent Hunt programme’

ISLAMABAD: The hockey talent emerging from the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt programme (concluded in Lahore) would provide backup support to the national outfits and help in improving the overall strength of hockey playing youth.

Brand Ambassador of the League, Olympian, and 1994 World Cup-winning team member While talking to The News, Khawaja Junaid confirmed that the Programme attracted a huge following.

“The PM Youth Programme would help in restoring the backup pool for Pakistan hockey. The youth programme will throw up the talent for the national selection in different age groups,” Khawaja Junaid said.

He had all praise for the talent that came to the fore through a series of matches organised at different levels.

“This was the first ever hockey development programme that started from the grassroots level and after completing the provincial commitments ended up in Lahore with the final Friday.

No programme ever, not even from the federation, has organised such a programme. Following the pathetic performance in the just concluded Asian Champions Trophy by the greenshirts, one question that comes to mind is what has wrong with Pakistan.

We have an unblemished record in the Champions Trophy, which we have recently won a couple of times. The biggest problem indeed is poor management and a lack of players’ strength at the grassroots level. The PM Initiative peogramme would help in improving the overall pool of players.” When asked where the actual talent was found during the course of the programme, the Brand Ambassador of the PM programme said that though two Punjab teams Colour and White made it to the final, the KPK teams courtesy of the untiring efforts of the provincial president Zahir Shah, provided some exciting hockey throughout the competition.

“Besides Punjab, KPK has got immense game potential. Though KPK finished third in the men's competition, the province has some amazing talent. Punjab obviously is the hub of hockey activity in the country.

In women's competitions, federal teams that also included players from Gilgit and Baltistan gave a good account of themselves, yet the teams finished third and fourth. Punjab and Gilgit have got the talent required for the women's hockey and teams from these areas proved that.”

Khawaja Junaid praised Shaza Fatima Khawaja (former PM advisor) for making all out efforts to bring success to the programme.