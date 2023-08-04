Service structure: LG employees protest on 7th

PESHAWAR: Employees of the Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced to stage a protest outside the Local Council Board on August 7 against the delay in the service structure of the Non-Provincial Unified Group of Functionaries (PUGF) staff.
All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation leaders Malik Muhammad Naveed Awan, Sawar Khan, Abdur Razzaq, Abdur Rasheed Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad and others leaders from across the province said the workers’ federation had been demanding service structure since 2018.
They said that the service structure that had been prepared was against the expectation of the workers. However, they said, the workers would issue a formal reaction to the service structure after the government make it public.
