Mumtaz Shah appointed as project director of CPJRC

Islamabad:Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University has appointed Dr Mumtaz Muhammad Shah, Chairperson, Department of Earth Sciences, as Project Director of China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJRC) on Earth Sciences.

It will soon start functioning coordinating the two sub-Centres which will be set up at National Institute of Oceanography, Karachi, and Centre of Excellence in Geology, University of Peshawar. Prof Hong Tianhua was appointed as Director by Chinese government. He will also work from CPJRC at QAU.

Located in the south of National Centre of Physics at Shahdara Road, the Centre will focus on study and evaluation of the impact of geo-hazards and climate change on the security of CPEC connectivity and sustainable development of the region. It will lead to the development of instruments for risk analysis, hazard mitigation, resource management, ecosystem and environment protection, thereby improving socio-economic development.

The project is designed to improve the capability of CPEC by developing human resource and building capacity for research, innovation and entrepreneurship. The project was conceived to achieve the short- and long-term objectives by developing human resource and undertaking research, innovation and consultancy in the respective areas.

It includes leading the way in expanding the frontiers of knowledge by researching earth science issues in the joint areas of Himalayan, Hindu Kush and Karakorum mountains, supporting physical security to CPEC connectivity by developing principles, procedures and technologies to mitigate the effect of natural hazards, developing the understanding of hazard formation and risk analysis for reducing vulnerabilities of CPEC infrastructures and society against geo-hazards, improving the effectiveness of early warning, monitoring and prevention systems to protect the lives, livelihoods and health of local residents, developing scientific and technological capability and capacity to protect and recover eco-environment and undertaking research and offer solutions for sustainable development of rural economy, society, environment and food security.