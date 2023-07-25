UET orientation ceremony

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised an orientation ceremony to welcome newly admitted students.

The orientation ceremony was unanimously held at UET Lahore and its sub-campuses. A large number of students attended the ceremony.

The students were briefed about scholarships, transportation facilities, sports, hostels information, semester rules and regulation, student societies and other facilities available at various departments of university.

Vice-Chancellor of UET Lahore Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman along with Registrar Muhammad Asif, and Director Student Affairs Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, visited all information desks. The students had a campus visit at the end of orientation session.