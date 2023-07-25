The government has announced a significant increase in the base power tariff for residential consumers by Rs7.50 per unit. However, the tariff increase for those unprotected users consuming 200 units is Rs3-4, according to reports.
The government needs to realize that the percentage of consumers using 200 units or less is negligible, with most users consuming more than this amount. As such, there are not many beneficiaries of the lower rates. The IMF conditions have, yet again, put the ordinary people under massive stress. This is a cruel act on the part of the incumbent government that needs to be addressed immediately.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
