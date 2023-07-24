Collective action

I feel as though the entire nation is waiting for a saviour to appear and resolve all our many problems. This is unlikely to happen. Corruption has seeped into the very arteries of our nation and the condition of Pakistan cannot improve unless there is a collective effort at the grassroots level. It requires a system with integrated checks and balances which doesn’t differentiate between the rich and poor. If such a system can be implemented with popular support, then we can move beyond the current dispensation and towards something better.

Hussam Mehboob

Rawalpindi