Cops honoured

A ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Office on Friday to honour the dedicated constables. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir and SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak adorned them with shoulder braids, based on their length of service.
During the ceremony, constables with 10 to 20 years of service were awarded one braid. Similarly, constables with 20 to 30 years of service received two braids while those with more than 30 years of service were presented with three braids.
LAHORE:Annual summer camp started at the National College of Arts at its various campuses, including NCA Lahore.A...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association has inked an MoU with LUMS and GC...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Punjab Food Authority jointly organised a Two-day ‘Food and Nutrition’...
LAHORE:The caretaker Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Ibrahim Hasan Murad visited the University...
LAHORE:A delegation of PMLN Lahore Women's Wing, including Sadia Taimur, former MPAs Samira Komal and Syeda Sumbal...
LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council issued here Friday ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct’ in consultation with all the...