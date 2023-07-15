Cops honoured

A ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Office on Friday to honour the dedicated constables. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir and SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak adorned them with shoulder braids, based on their length of service.

During the ceremony, constables with 10 to 20 years of service were awarded one braid. Similarly, constables with 20 to 30 years of service received two braids while those with more than 30 years of service were presented with three braids.