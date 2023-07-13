Moderate-level flood in Sutlej River in Kasur district

KASUR: Moderate-level flood was recorded in Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala town in Kasur district during the past 12 hours, caused by rising water level due to release of water into the river by India.

According to official sources, 83,000 cusecs of water, with a height of 21-foot, was passing through the Sutlej River at Kekar Post near Ganda Singh Wala on Wednesday. Dozens of villages were disconnected from land routes due to the floodwater. Crops on hundreds of acres of land were submerged under water.

Acting Chief Minister Punjab ordered shifting of people of affected villages to safer places by boats and provision of all possible help to them.

The badly-affected villages included Singh Wala, Gutti, Kalijner, Nagar, Basti Bangladesh, Dhup Sari, and Basti Hakimwala. The low-lying villages including Alake and Takarke were also flooded.Sources said the floodwater, released by India from Hari head-works, entered Kasur on Tuesday.According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, all arrangements were complete to deal with any emergency and the current situation was under control.The caretaker CM also established a flood relief camp at Talwar Post, visited it, reviewed all arrangements and issued instructions for providing all-possible help to the affected people.Minister for Housing and Auqaf Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir also paid a visit to Kasur to take a detailed look at the preparations to deal with possible floods.