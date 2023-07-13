Mexico inspects Pakistani rice

KARACHI: A Mexican delegation is visiting Pakistan for inspection of rice establishments to lift ban on import of rice from Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The three-member delegation is comprised of quarantine inspectors from the National Health Service, Food Safety and Food Quality (SENASICA). It arrived in Pakistan on July 11 and will continue inspection activities till July 14, 2023.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised the visit of the delegation in collaboration with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, the Department of Plant Protection, and Pakistan’s Mission to Mexico.

“It is expected that Mexico will consider lifting ban on import of rice from Pakistan and our exports of rice to North America will increase,” TDAP said.

According to details, the delegation inspected two leading establishments of rice in Punjab besides visiting Ayub Agriculture Institute and Agriculture University of Faisalabad on the first day of the visit. On Wednesday, they visited Rice Research Institute KSK to check sowing process in rice field, and two rice establishments.

On Thursday (today) and Friday, the delegation will visit rice establishments in Karachi, according to the TDAP.