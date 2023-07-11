IGP vows action against extortionists

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Monday vowed to smash the network of extortionists soon.
He held out the assurance while talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders.The police chief told the delegation that the KP Police had busted the major gang behind target killings.
He said police and the Counter Terrorism Department were working to bring an end to the cases of extortion and grenade attacks which, he said, had decreased compared to last year.
