Nowshera Press Club reps back reconciliation efforts

NOWSHERA: The office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club (NPC) have supported the reconciliation efforts launched by the Peshawar-based senior journalists and government officials aimed at community unity.
The support was expressed at a meeting of the office-bearers of the NPC and members of the governing body.
Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik, former president M Riaz, Secretary KP Information Department Mukhtiar Khan and Director General of Information Baseerur Rehman have launched efforts to bring the NPC members closer by removing the misunderstanding.
The NPC President Jehanzeb Khattak chaired the meeting of the office-bearers and the governing body members. The participants renewed the pledge to make new membership as per the law and the constitution of the press Club after calling the general body meeting.
They said the visit by the Caretaker Information Minister Mian Feroze Jamal Shah to the NPC would have not been made controversial had he not bypassed the elected representatives. The NPC office-bearers thanked Governor Ghulam Ali, Adviser to Chief Minister on Finance Himatullah Khan, Secretary Finance Ayaz Khan, Secretary Information and Director General Information Baseerur Rehman cooperation to the Nowshera journalists.
They expressed gratitude to former chief ministers Pervez Khattak and Mahmood Khan for taking measures for the welfare of the Nowshera-based journalists in the past and launching various schemes for them.
