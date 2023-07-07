Rs1.114bn UoE project inaugurated after completion

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the newly-constructed Academic Block, Students Service Centre, Students Hostel, Health and Day Care Centre and Bachelor Faculty Hostel at the University of Education (UoE), Township Campus here on Thursday.

The project has been completed at a cost of Rs1.114 billion under HEC Project ‘Strengthening of University of Education, Main/Township Campus, Lahore.’ The federal minister also visited the smart classroom equipped with modern facilities and the central library. On this occasion, a grand opening ceremony was organised, which was presided over by the UoE Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said that knowledge is undoubtedly the treasure, the acquisition of which results in social, moral and economic development. We have established a strong network of universities across the country under Vision 2025 and under this vision, centres have been established for modern needs, including artificial intelligence (AI), genetics, digital revolution reforms and technology projects, students and teachers' education and training, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the future of the country is connected with the universities, because our youth are educated and trained there. He said that this expansion in the infrastructure of the University of Education, Lahore would further pave the way for the promotion of higher education. He further said in 2018, he laid the foundation of these projects and he was feeling very happy to see their completion. ‘The government is committed to provide the facilities to our universities like developed countries. In the projects that I inaugurated today, the facilities available are in no way inferior to the quality of any university in any country,’ he added.

Dr Talat Nasir Pasha appreciated the special support provided by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal for the improvement of the infrastructure of the university. He said that in the last few years, immense work had been done in terms of educational and constructive development in the University of Education.