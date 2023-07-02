I-8 residents feel vulnerable as street crimes rise

Islamabad: The residents of Islamabad's posh sector I-8 complain they're living in a constant state of fear and insecurity due to the growing incidents of street crimes and robberies.

On the occasion of Eid, a young girl became a victim of a brazen daylight robbery in Sector I-8/1. She complained that two robbers riding a motorbike snatched her mobile phone, and when she resisted, they beat her up. A house guard rushed to her help but was shot and injured by the robbers, who later fled. Another incident was reported early on June 19 when armed men tried to break into a house in the same sector. The family raised a hue and cry scaring the intruders away and thus, saving their belongings and life.

On June 15, three labourers were robbed at gunpoint in I-8/1. Armed men took away mobile phones and cash from labourers. The residents of I-8 insisted that street crimes and robberies were becoming common in the sector. They said those crimes had been reported in the nearby sectors as well as a resident of Sector I-10/2 was shot for resisting the robbers' demands for money and his mobile phone on June 19. Similarly, robbers targeted a person in the Tarlai area on June 20 after he withdrew money from an ATM. He was brutally beaten up by the armed men and was shifted to the hospital for multiple injuries.

The escalating crime situation in Islamabad has left residents frustrated and anxious about their safety. A resident from Sector I-8/1 expressed his concerns, highlighting the apparent lack of police presence and protection for the lives and belongings of the people in the capital city. Over the past few months, Islamabad's residents have witnessed a distressing surge in incidents of robbery, street crime, theft, car theft, and motorcycle theft. Amid the atmosphere of insecurity and anxiety, the residents of Sector I-8 demanded immediate intervention of authorities for urgent action from law enforcement agencies especially the police to address the deteriorating law and order situation. They called for increased police visibility, enhanced security measures, and prompt investigation and apprehension of criminals to ensure the protection of public life and property.