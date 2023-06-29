Speak up sooner

In the backdrop of Modi’s US visit, former US president Barack Obama commented on Modi and the BJP’s track record on religious minorities, warning them that “if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart”. A former president’s statements have little bearing on the policies of the governments of the day. Obama should not have waited until he left office to air his views on the Indian government and its treatment of minorities. He had plenty of opportunities and ample time to say such things when he was the president. The warm embrace Modi has received on his tour of America shows that Obama’s warning is too little too late.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada