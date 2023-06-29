Speak up sooner

In the backdrop of Modi’s US visit, former US president Barack Obama commented on Modi and the BJP’s track record on religious minorities, warning them that “if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart”. A former president’s statements have little bearing on the policies of the governments of the day. Obama should not have waited until he left office to air his views on the Indian government and its treatment of minorities. He had plenty of opportunities and ample time to say such things when he was the president. The warm embrace Modi has received on his tour of America shows that Obama’s warning is too little too late.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
The UN ‘Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day’ was held on June 27. This observance provides a platform...
Islamabad is caught in the clutches of a relentless heat wave. Sweating brows and parched lips bear witness to the...
Loadshedding in Punjab appears to be going from bad to worse. Power outages now take place at multiple random and...
Many higher education institutes in Sindh are plagued by incompetent administrations that fail to provide the quality...
The world recently marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This year’s theme –...
Pakistan, if led with foresight, has the potential to address its energy crisis through renewable energy resources....