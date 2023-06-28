Regressive policies

After reviewing the latest budget, the government has made a number of changes. Expenditures have been cut by Rs85 billion and there is to be an additional Rs215 billion in taxes. An increase in indirect taxes shows the lack of commitment of the government to broaden the tax net. The government is following the old ineffective approach by increasing the petroleum levy, which will result in more inflation.

The government has to realize that it cannot solve our economic problems by implementing the same old policies. They need to broaden the tax net and cut discretionary spending by decreasing unsustainable subsidies, reforming the SOEs and finding a solution to the pensions problem.

Salman Ahmed Ansari

Sanghar