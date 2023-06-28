Regressive policies

After reviewing the latest budget, the government has made a number of changes. Expenditures have been cut by Rs85 billion and there is to be an additional Rs215 billion in taxes. An increase in indirect taxes shows the lack of commitment of the government to broaden the tax net. The government is following the old ineffective approach by increasing the petroleum levy, which will result in more inflation.
The government has to realize that it cannot solve our economic problems by implementing the same old policies. They need to broaden the tax net and cut discretionary spending by decreasing unsustainable subsidies, reforming the SOEs and finding a solution to the pensions problem.
Salman Ahmed Ansari
Sanghar
This letter refers to the news report ‘PPP’s good days round the corner: Bilawal’ . Maybe the PPP’s good days...
There’s no denying that Bollywood has often taken inspiration from Pakistan when it comes to music and has at times...
The sinking of the deep-sea Titan sub and the deaths of all those on board is a reminder of how precious our lives...
A significant percentage of our land is covered by glaciers, which form a crucial part of our water supply. As...
Begging is a visible manifestation of poverty and social inequality, and it is disheartening to witness people...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that officers retired from government can no longer claim multiple pensions like...